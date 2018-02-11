COAS General Chhetri Distributed Prize To Winner Of COAS Open Marathon

COAS General Chhetri Distributed Prize To Winner Of COAS Open Marathon

Feb. 11, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff General Rajendra Chhetri distributed the shield, cash and other prizes to the winner of COAS Open Marathon Competition 2074 amid a function. He was Chief Guest of the program was COAS General Rajendra Chhetri.

 COAS General Chhetri handed over cash and shield to Krishna Basnet who secured the first position in 42.195 kilometer Basnet finished the race in 2:22:52 seconds, won a Pulsar Motorbike as well.  Gopi Chandra Parki finished the race in 2:25:37 second and secured the second position. Similarly, Rajan Khatri secured the third completing the race in 2:29:12 seconds.Nepal Army Half marathon 1.jpg

 The first, second and the third received cash award of Rs.100.000, Rs.50.000.00 and Rs.25, 000.00. Similarly, chairperson Sainik Shrimati Sangh Rita Chhetri distributed key of the scooter to Bishworupa Budha of Nepal Army as she finished 21 Kilometer women marathon

 The Competition included marathon, half marathon, 10 KM Race,  and 5 kilometer race for students of various schools,5 KM walkathon for Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police, Government employees and diplomats.

 It was concluded with a slogan of united we stand come stand with us, it was a fun for run.

 

 

 

 

 

         

 

COAS Chhetri handing over tropphy to the winner of COAS Marathon.jpg

CoAS General Chhetri distributing prize

Chairperson Nepal Army Srimati Sangh Rita Chhetri handing over the key to winner of women winner.jpg

Chairperson of Sainik Shrimati Sangh Rita Chhetri distributing the prize

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Actors To Get Training At Film And Television Institute Of Indi
Feb 11, 2018
Indian Ambassador Puri Inaugurates Odissi Dance
Feb 11, 2018
Nepal’s Last King To Perform Special Puja In Puri
Feb 11, 2018
NIBL Ace Capital Starts Operation
Feb 10, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Re-opens Italian Cuisine Restaurant
Feb 10, 2018

More on News

Nepali Actors To Get Training At Film And Television Institute Of Indi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
Indian Ambassador Puri Inaugurates Odissi Dance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
Nepal’s Last King To Perform Special Puja In Puri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 49 minutes ago
Indian Army Band Organizes A Sunset Concert By A Correspondent 1 day, 9 hours ago
U.S Army’s Pacific Command General Calls On COAS General Chhetri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Japan Provides Support To Drinking Water Project In Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Ace Capital Starts Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2018
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Re-opens Italian Cuisine Restaurant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2018
Japan Hands Over Community Center in Baneshwor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2018
Nepali Stall Major Attraction In Brussels By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2018
Nepal’s Last King Offers Prayer At Lingaraj Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2018
PM Deuba Receives High Level Task Force’s Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75