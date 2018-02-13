Hindu Devotees Celebrates Maha Shivratri

Hindu Devotees Celebrates Maha Shivratri

Feb. 13, 2018, 9:14 a.m.

Hindu devotees all over the country today are celebrating the great festival of Mahashivaratri by worshiping Lord Shiva at various rivers, ponds and temples since early this morning.

Shivaratri, thought to be the day Lord Shiva was born, is one of the four nights called Kaalratri, Moharatri, Sukharatri and Shivaratri, and is regarded as one of the greatest festivals in the holy scriptures of the Hindus—the Puranas.

On the eve of the Mahashivaratri festival, Sadhus and Babas have started congregating at Pashupatinath temple area.

Thousands of Shiva devotees, also called babas, from around the country and various parts of India visit Pashupatinath temple every year and stay in various locations around the temple.

According to The Pashupati Area Development Trust, it is ready to provide all kind of facilities to millions of devotees. Millions of People visit Pashupati on Mahashivaratri, a major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The PADT has formed nine subcommittees for security arrangement, health camps and traffic management during the gala.

Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and volunteers from Nepal Scouts and different organizations will be deployed on the premises of the temple for the festival management.

The PADT expects some 1.5 million pilgrims and visitors at the temple this year from Nepal and neighboring countries.

Every year, thousands of devotees from within and outside the country, predominantly from India, throng the Pashupatinath Temple from early morning and queue up for hours for the darshan of Lord Shiva on the day of the great festival.

Shivaratri_pashupatinath-5.jpg

Shivaratri_pashupatinath-2.jpg

