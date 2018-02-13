Indian Army Chief General Rawat Arrives On Three-Day Visit To Nepal

Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat arrived Kathmandu on Monday on a three-day visit to Nepal to attend its Army Day, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the establishment of the Himalayan nation’s unification.

Gen Rawat honourary general of the Nepal Army. Gen Rawat is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Nepal Army chief Rajendra Chhetri.

The Indian Army chief will attend as a special guest a function organized by the Nepal Army to mark the Army Day, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the establishment of the country’s unification.

“There have been close and cordial relations between the Nepal Army and Indian Army for a long time and there is a tradition of inviting chiefs of Nepalese and Indian Army during special occasions,” said a statement issued by the Nepal Army.

Such high-level visits between the two armies will further strengthen bilateral relations and promote mutual interests, the statement said.