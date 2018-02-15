Nepal Qualifies For WC Qualifier

Nepal qualified for the 2019 World Cup qualifier defeating Canada by one wicket in thrilling last over of the ongoing ICC World Cricket League Division II match played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

According to ESPN, What followed was one of the most miraculous endings to an ICC tournament match at any level as Karan struck an unbeaten 42 off 31 balls, including eight off the final two balls, to seal one of the greatest victories in Nepal's history. Canada, who started off the tournament with three straight wins, needed just one more over either Namibia or Nepal to clinch a spot at the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Instead, they fell short in the most gutwrenching circumstances imaginable.

But as ICC match referee Dev Govindjee said later at the post-match presentation, "If you didn't believe in miracles before, you might start after today."

Karan KC walked to the middle, at a stage when Nepal were reeling at 144/8, still needing 51 runs off 48 balls for victory with just two wickets intact.



Unsung all-rounder KC smashed flamboyant 42 runs off just 31 balls which included four humongous sixes and three cracking fours to snatch a match from clutches of Canada.

Nepal along with UAE have secured their berth at the 2019 World Cup qualifier to be held next month in Zimbabwe. Bottom two teams have been relegated to Division III.

According to The Himalayan Times, The match was halted for while due to sporadic rainfall, had it been decided by Duck worth Lewis method Nepal would have lost to Canada by 10 runs. At that stage, the par score was 125 but Nepal was 10 runs short of the total.

Earlier, Nepal beat the hosts Namibia by one-wicket before facing a six-wicket loss at the hands of Oman. Nepal bounced back to thrash the United Arab Emirates by four wickets and registered a three wickets triumph over Kenya in the last ball thriller.

Nepal is pitted in Group A along with West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea whereas the other qualifier UAE sit in Group B along with Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Scotland and Hong Kong.

The top three teams in each group will qualify for Super Sixes; others move into playoffs. Top two teams in Super Six make the final–both qualify for 2019 World Cup to be held in England and Wales.