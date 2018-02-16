Ambassador Khanal Presents Letter of Credence To President of Hungary

Ramesh Prasad Khanal, Ambassador of Nepal to Hungary, concurrently accredited from Berlin, Germany, presented his Letters of Credence to President of the Republic of Hungary Janos Ader on February 12,2018 amid a function at the Sandor Palace in Budapest.

Welcoming Ambassador Khanal, President of the Republic of Hungary expressed his happiness over the growing relationship between the two countries over the years in trade, tourism and economic cooperation. Present on the occasion were high-ranking officials of the Government of Hungary.On the occasion, Ambassador Khanal passed on a message of goodwill, friendship and cooperation on behalf of Nepal’s President and Prime Minister to the government and people of Hungary, shared the Berlin-based Nepali Embassy in Germany.

