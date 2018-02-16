Ambassador Khanal Presents Letter of Credence To President of Hungary

Feb. 16, 2018, 12:50 p.m.

Ramesh Prasad Khanal, Ambassador of Nepal to Hungary, concurrently accredited from Berlin, Germany, presented his Letters of Credence to President of the Republic of Hungary Janos Ader on February 12,2018 amid a function at the Sandor Palace in Budapest.

While presenting the Credentials, ambassador Khanal conveyed messages of goodwill, friendship and cooperation from President and Prime Minister to the people and Government of Hungary respectively. Highlighting the various features of bilateral relations between the two countries, which was in existence for last 55 years since the establishment of thediplomatic relations in 1961 , he further emphasised on the need for further exploration ofpotentials that exist in the areas of trade, tourism and cultural cooperation.

Welcoming Ambassador Khanal, President of the Republic of Hungary expressed his happiness over the growing relationship between the two countries over the years in trade, tourism and economic cooperation. Present on the occasion were high-ranking officials of the Government of Hungary.On the occasion, Ambassador Khanal passed on a message of goodwill, friendship and cooperation on behalf of Nepal’s President and Prime Minister to the government and people of Hungary, shared the Berlin-based Nepali Embassy in Germany.

Noting that there are umpteen opportunities to further consolidate the 55-year-old diplomatic relations between Nepal and Hungary, Ambassador Khanal laid emphasis on the increase in the volume of trade, tourism and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

 President Áder welcomed Ambassador Khanal and expressed happiness over the growing volume of trade, tourism and economic cooperation between Hungary and Nepal.

 

