Pakistan Congratulated Prime Minister Oli

Feb. 16, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan states, Pakistan congratulates Nepal on the formation of new government led KP Sharma Oli after the successful conduct of elections, under Nepal’s federal constitution promulgated in 2015.

“Pakistan is confident that this would usher an era of accelerated economic development and prosperity .Pakistan looks forward to working closely with Nepal’s new leadership to further strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan.

 

