Saswatdham Hosts Bashanta Mahotsab

Feb. 16, 2018, 5:01 p.m.

Industrialist Binod Chaudhary joined Bashanta Mahotsab which was orgnaied by Saswat Dham.  According to founding Trusty of Dham Binod Chaudhary he wants to develop Shashwat Dham as a special place for sanatan Dharma. This should be a place to have pride for all those believe in Sanatan Dharma. “We are woking towards that direction,” said Chaudhary.

As established religious site of Nepal, Nawalparasi based Saswat Dham will have Buddhist Center soon. Now under construction, the center will be inaugurated in the coming birth anniversary of Gautam Budha. An eight-feet long statue of Gautam Buddha has been installed in the dham. Nine Buddhist monks chanted the Mantra and performed puja. This will be added attraction for the visitors of Sashwat Dham. 

