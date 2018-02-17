Indian PM Modi Minister of External Affairs Swaraj Congratulate PM Oli

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended congratulations and best wishes to the newly-appointed Prime Minister KP Oli.



In a telephone call shortly after Oli assumed his office on Thursday evening, Indian PM Modi congratulated Oli on assuming office as Nepal’s prime minister. He also expressed his best wishes for the successful tenure of Oli’s premiership and also extended him an invitation for a visit to India reported Dessanchar.com quoting Oli’s press coordinator Chetan Adhikari.

Adhikari said Indian Prime Minister Modi also pledged all necessary support to Nepal’s development endeavor as Prime Minister Oli shared with him his plan to work for development and prosperity of the country. Prime Minister Modi also pledged all necessary support to Nepal in its endeavor for development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Oli also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal including Janaki Mandir and Muktinath – the two famous pilgrimage sites for Hindus, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. The planned visit of Prime Minister Modi to these two holy sites during his last visit to Nepal was canceled due to security reasons.

Prior to Prime Minister Modi, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also called Prime Minister Oli over a telephone and congratulated him on the assumption of a premiership. She expressed India’s desire to work closely with Nepal during the premiership of Oli.