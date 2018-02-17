Japan To Help Build Rehabilitation Centre

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masashi Ogawa signed a grant contract for the construction of a rehabilitation centre for female violence victims with disabilities in Kathmandu.

The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Nirmala Dhital, chairperson of the Nepal Disabled Women Association. The ‘Project for the Construction of a Rehabilitation Centre for Women with Disabilities in Kathmandu Metropolitan City’ is funded under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects and the total grant assistance is USD 89,236 (approximately Rs 9 million), read a press release issued by the Japanese embassy.

The project will support the construction of the second floor of a rehabilitation centre for female violence victims with disabilities. The ground floor was built with the support of the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare, and others.

Nepal Disabled Women Association runs a rehabilitation centre in rented space and the financial obligations arising from this has made it difficult to respond to the increasing demands of services for victims with disabilities, said the embassy. After the completion of the project, the residents of the rehabilitation centre will move into the premises where they will receive treatment and social support.

“The embassy believes the project will contribute towards assisting female violence victims with disabilities to recover and to become self-sustained,” read the release.