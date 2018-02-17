PM Oli and Dahal Discuss Party Unification And Maoist-Center joining The Government

During the meeting that lasted for around one and a half hours, the two leaders discussed matters relating to unification of the two parties and CPN MC’s participation in the government.

Dahal, in his comments following the meeting, said the subject of party unification was discussed positively and efforts are on to announce the unification soon.

The two chairs have met today, which is the eve of party unification coordination committee (PUCC) meeting that is scheduled for tomorrow, according to Prime Minister’s press coordinator Chetan Adhikari, as quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

The PUCC meeting taking place tomorrow will discuss at length the issues of party unity and government participation.