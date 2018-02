Former King Gyanendra returned after completing his twelve day religious visit to Indian state of Odisha. Large numbers of monarchists greeted him at the airport chanting the slogan of Long Live Nepal and Long Live monarchy.

During his visit to Odisha, former monarchy Gyanendra offered a special puja at Jagnathji Temple, participated as a chief guest special program and also inaugurated Gaushala in Puri.

According to Deshsanchar.com, he spent few days in Kolkata before returning home.