President Bhandari Summons Federal Parliament Meeting

President Bidya Devi Bhandari summons the first federal parliament for March 5. President Bidya Devi Bhandari summoned the same on recommendation of the council of ministers.

President Bhandari has summoned the meeting as per Article 93 (1) of the constitution, on March 5.

The meeting will be held at the New Baneshwar based International Conference Centre, the same building which also hosted the former Constituent Assemblies and the Legislature Parliament, at 4 pm.

275 members, directly elected and those elected on basis of proportional representation system, constitute the Federal Parliament.

The first federal parliament is being held after over two months since the House of Representative elections were held.