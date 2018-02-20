German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel Congratulates PM Oli

German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel Congratulates PM Oli

Feb. 20, 2018, 7:24 p.m.

German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel has sent her congratulations to the Prime Minister of Nepal  KP Sharma Oli on his election to the high office.

In her congratulatory note, Chancellor Merkel has expressed readiness to work together with Prime Minister Oli for the cause of democracy and prosperity.

The message reads, “your appointment as Nepal’s Prime Minister is a milestone for democracy in Nepal. The Nepalese people have given themselves a government that can secure the country's long-awaited political stability.

According to a press release issued by German Embassy, Nepal now has great opportunities to develop its economy for the benefit of the people. Equally important are the opportunities to consolidate the rule of law so that the wounds of the past can heal and the country's economic development is given a good foundation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

