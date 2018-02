An earthquake of Local Magnitude (ML) 3.6 occurred in Kathmandu at 02:23 AM on 2074/11/09. As the epicenter is reportedly within the valley, it had shaken the buildings. There were no reports of any damages.



According to National Seismological center, Gorkha Earthquake is followed by 488 numbers of aftershocks with Local magnitude>= 4 until 18 December 2017.