Ambassador Of Pakistan Essay Writing And Speech Competition Concludes

Himalaya Shamsher Rana, Chairman Nepal–Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association presented awards to winning Nepalese students. Pakistan Embassy Kathmandu organized award presentation ceremonies 6th Annual and 2nd Annual of Ambassador of Pakistan Essay Writing Competition – Ambassador of Pakistan Speech Competition –2018.

Name of students who won Ambassador of Pakistan Essay and Speech competition -2018 include 2018 includes Aayusha Bhattarai first, Smajhuta Bhattarari second and Malika Humagain third Position in essay writing.

Similarly, winners of Ambassador of Pakistan Speech Competition 2018 include Denisa Chaulagain, Rahul Dewan, Aliza Singh Khadka and Bhawana Bhandari stood first, second, third and fourth respectively.

Students who secured first, second and third position in Ambassador of Pakistan Essay Writing Competition for the year 2018 were presented with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals along with certificates and cash prizes of NRS. 40,000, 35,000.00 and 30,000.00 respectively.

The next ten best students were also presented with case prizes of NRs. 5 000.00 and certificates each.

1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders of Ambassador of Pakistan Speech Competition (were presented with certificates and Gold, Silver and Bronze medals and cash prizes of NRs. 40, 000.00, 35,000. and 30.000.00. However, 4th position holder was awarded 20,000.00. Whereas next 10 x students were presented with cash prize NRS. 5000.00 and certificates each.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan Kathmandu, Over one thousand five hundred Nepalese students from Higher Secondary Level (10+2) to University level participated in the competitions.