Japan And Pakistan Congratulate Prime Minister Oli

Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan extended his heartfelt congratulations to K.P. Sharma Oli on his assumption of the office as the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

In his message, Prime Minister Abe mentioned that Nepal is making a solid progress toward consolidating democracy following the first elections of the Federal Parliament and Provincial Assemblies held last December and this February under the new constitution and he sincerely hoped that the political process will proceed smoothly under Oli’s strong leadership as the first Prime Minister in the new federal government. PM Abe further assured that Japan will continue support Nepal’s efforts to consolidate democracy and to “Build Back Better” from the earthquake disaster.

According to a press release issued by Japanese Embassy, Prime Minister Abe also delivered his message that he looks forward to actively cooperating with Oli to further develop the cordial relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister of Pakistan congratulates Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli

Similarly, the Prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has congratulated Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli on the assumption of the office of the Prime Minister of Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, referring to the friendly relations existing between the two countries, Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed the confidence that these relations will further strengthen in the days to come.