Photo Exhibition On FIFA World Cup 2018

Feb. 21, 2018, 11:47 a.m.

Treasurer of All Nepal Football Association Birat Jung Shah inaugurated Photo Exhibition about FIFA World Cup 2018 at Russian Center of Science and Culture Kamalpokhari.

Organized jointly by Russian Centre of Science & Culture and Gandaki International Travels (P) Ltd. GSA of Aeroflot Russian Airlines, speakers highlighted World Cup Football in Russia 2018 and its importance globally.

Director of Center Stanislav Simakov said that the World Cup Football 2018 is a great occasion for not only the football lovers of Russia but it is a matter of pride for the entire soccer lover around the world.FIFA World Cup Russia.jpg

During the program, there was also a Video demonstration about the preparation of FIFA World Cup 2018. Head of Counselor Division of Russian Embassy explained the information about Football Fan Club and Visas to Russia for Football Championship.

A short presentation about Aeroflot Russian Airlines also presented during the program. Radhe Chandra Yadav, president of Football Fan Club also highlighted the importance of the FIFA World Cup 2018. 

