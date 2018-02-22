Japan Provides Grants to The Reconstruction of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District

Japan Provides Grants to The Reconstruction of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District

Feb. 22, 2018, 7:05 p.m.

 Japanese ambassador to Nepal Masashi Ogawa signed a grant contract to reconstruct Sarswati Peace School, located in Arughat Rural Municipality, Gorkha District.

The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Subhash Ghimire, Chairperson of Sarswati Foundation, a Nepalese NGO and Editor of Republica, a English daily of Nepal. 

The Project for the Reconstruction of Classrooms of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The grant assistance amounts to USD 90,027 (approximately NPR 9.3 million).Japan school support.jpg

The grant will support the reconstruction of a two-story school building with eight classrooms. The building to be constructed by the fund is one of four structures that had been severely affected by the earthquake that occurred in 2015.

Sarswati Peace School is a community school that has been providing education to 117 students of kindergarten pupil and 1-6 grades since its establishment in 2011. After the earthquake, four structures were severely damaged, thus community and Sarswati Foundation collaborated to gather the funds, and reconstructed one school building and build a prefabricated school building. The new reconstruction will add more spaces for the students who are currently studying in very limited spaces.

“The Embassy of Japan believes this project will contribute towards ‘Build Back Better’ and will provide better educational opportunities to students for a brighter future. The Embassy also believes the project can further enhance the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-India JPMC Meeting Of The Terai Roads Project Concludes
Feb 22, 2018
Nepal-India Meeting On IPC Concluded
Feb 22, 2018
Nepal Ranks 122 In World Corruption Index
Feb 22, 2018
Bangladesh Embassy Observed International Mother Language Day
Feb 22, 2018
India To Allow Nepal-Bangladesh Bilateral Electricity Tie-Up
Feb 22, 2018

More on News

Nepal-India Meeting On IPC Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Nepal Ranks 122 In World Corruption Index By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 46 minutes ago
Bangladesh Embassy Observed International Mother Language Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 37 minutes ago
Japan And Pakistan Congratulate Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Ambassador Of Pakistan Essay Writing And Speech Competition Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Japan Supports To Establishes Three Mediation Centers for Communities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-India JPMC Meeting Of The Terai Roads Project Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
India To Allow Nepal-Bangladesh Bilateral Electricity Tie-Up By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Photo Exhibition On FIFA World Cup 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2018
Buddha’s Relic On Display In Saswatdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2018
Salman Khan's DA-BANGG The Tour Nepal To Attract Over Fifty Thousands Viewer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2018
3.6 Richter Earthquake Shakes Kathmandu Early By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75