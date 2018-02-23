Two Israeli Writers Exchange Views With Young Nepali Writers

Two Israeli Writers Exchange Views With Young Nepali Writers

Feb. 23, 2018, 2:38 p.m.

Dorit Silverman and Smadar Shir, prominent Israeli writers, as a part of their tour to South Asia, visited Kathmandu from 18-22 February 2018. Their visit aimed at sharing their experiences and inspiring young writers as well as explores and widens the literary visions.

 Silverman, winner of many prestigious awards, is considered one of the colorful figures in Israeli literature history and Bohemian Life. She has authored 19 books including short stories, novels and children’s books, research titles and academic publications. She has been teaching literature at leading Israeli Universities and was the head of the Creative Writing Department at Beit-Berl College. She is the Vice President of the Hebrew Writers’ Association and Chairman of the Board of Moznamin, the Hebrew Writers Association’s Literary Magazine.

Two Israeli writers.jpg

 Likewise, Smadar Shir is one of the most popular authors, a journalist and a songwriter in Israel. She has published around 400 books for toddlers, infants and teenagers. Many of her books are studied in kindergartens and schools and her songs are regularly played in every birthday party. She has also authored eight adult novels that became the bestsellers. She is also serving as a senior journalist at the leading Israeli News Paper.

 During their stay in Nepal, the duo interacted and conducted workshops for the young writing enthusiasts of Rato Bangala, Budhanilkantha, Pragya Kunja and Kanjirowa Schools. They held separate workshops for the children of different grades. The schools expressed their positivity about their students being able to take advantage from the workshops and improve their literary writings.

Photo 1 (2).jpg

 According to a press release issued by Embassy of Israel, apart from workshops with the young creative minds, the authors met the Chancellor of Nepal Academy and discussed about the possible future cooperation including translation of selected exemplary literary works into both languages. Such translated works will provide a platform show cultural values and lifestyles of both the countries. Likewise, an interaction with Literary Association of Nepal was held to discuss ‘the trends and generations in Hebrew Literature to give the glimpses of the development of the literature in Hebrew. The writers also had a change to meet the prominent Nepali writer Dr. Tulasi Diwas and discuss about the Nepali literature.

 Benny Omer, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, who had accompanied the writers for the meetings expressed his optimism about the Israeli writers’ visit, ‘this visit aims at strengthening cultural ties between our two countries and open avenues for cultural exchanges’.

 The Embassy hopes that visits of this kind & interactions will help the literary world of the two countries to come together, learn from each other and further help strengthening relationships at grass root levels.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, China and India should step up interaction for win-win outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson
Feb 23, 2018
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day
Feb 23, 2018
Indian Ambassador Puri Greets PM Oli On His Birthday
Feb 23, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Oli
Feb 23, 2018
Balancing India, China Will Not Be Easy For New Nepal PM: Indian Media
Feb 23, 2018

More on News

Nepal, China and India should step up interaction for win-win outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Indian Ambassador Puri Greets PM Oli On His Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
Special Court Acquits Twenty Officials Of NTB Including Three Secretaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 45 minutes ago
Nepal Government Announces To Suspend Foreign Trips By Its Employees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 47 minutes ago

The Latest

Balancing India, China Will Not Be Easy For New Nepal PM: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Japan Provides Grants to The Reconstruction of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Nepal-India JPMC Meeting Of The Terai Roads Project Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Nepal-India Meeting On IPC Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Nepal Ranks 122 In World Corruption Index By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Bangladesh Embassy Observed International Mother Language Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75