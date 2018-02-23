U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day

U.S. ambassador to Nepal Alaina B. Teplitz hosted a reception on the occasion of 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day of the United States of America at Kamla Kunja. Vice president Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of the program.



Addressing the program, U.S. Ambassador Teplitz stressed that the United States of America continues to support Nepal in various sectors as in the past. Ambassador Teplitz said that there are a deep-rooted people to people relation between the two countries referring contributions made by the people like late Elizabeth Hawley and many others. She said that Nepal needs to create conducive investment climate amending the laws and following the good governance practices.

During the program heads of the foreign diplomatic mission based in Kathmandu, high government officials, political leaders, members of parliament and people from different walk of life also presented.

U.S Independence Day known as the fourth of July, commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July, 1776 by the Continental Congress. The document proclaimed the independence of the 13 American Colonies from British Rule and established a new nation the United States of America.

In Nepal, our Independence Day event coincided with President’s Day, originally created to celebrate George Washington’s birthday. Today we honor all 45 U.S. Presidents, their service to our nation and dedication to American Value.