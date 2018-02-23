U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Oli

U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Oli

Feb. 23, 2018, 2:51 p.m.

The President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump has congratulated the K. P. Sharma Oli on his election as the Prime Minister of Nepal. President Trump has also appreciated the historic completion of local, provincial and national elections as testament to the country’s allegiance to inclusive democratic governance. US president's congractulate message.jpg

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in his message to the newly elected Prime Minister, the President has expressed his readiness to advance the partnership between the two countries and to support the goals of promoting stability, good governance and sustainable economic growth. 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, China and India should step up interaction for win-win outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson
Feb 23, 2018
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day
Feb 23, 2018
Indian Ambassador Puri Greets PM Oli On His Birthday
Feb 23, 2018
Two Israeli Writers Exchange Views With Young Nepali Writers
Feb 23, 2018
Balancing India, China Will Not Be Easy For New Nepal PM: Indian Media
Feb 23, 2018

More on News

Nepal, China and India should step up interaction for win-win outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Indian Ambassador Puri Greets PM Oli On His Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 26 minutes ago
Two Israeli Writers Exchange Views With Young Nepali Writers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 7 minutes ago
Special Court Acquits Twenty Officials Of NTB Including Three Secretaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 46 minutes ago
Nepal Government Announces To Suspend Foreign Trips By Its Employees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 48 minutes ago

The Latest

Balancing India, China Will Not Be Easy For New Nepal PM: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Japan Provides Grants to The Reconstruction of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Nepal-India JPMC Meeting Of The Terai Roads Project Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Nepal-India Meeting On IPC Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Nepal Ranks 122 In World Corruption Index By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018
Bangladesh Embassy Observed International Mother Language Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75