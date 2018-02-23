U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Oli

The President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump has congratulated the K. P. Sharma Oli on his election as the Prime Minister of Nepal. President Trump has also appreciated the historic completion of local, provincial and national elections as testament to the country’s allegiance to inclusive democratic governance.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in his message to the newly elected Prime Minister, the President has expressed his readiness to advance the partnership between the two countries and to support the goals of promoting stability, good governance and sustainable economic growth.