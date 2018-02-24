ADB-Funded Projects Achieve High Performance

ADB-Funded Projects Achieve High Performance

Feb. 24, 2018, 3:25 p.m.

At a time when the country is still going through the political transition, the performance of Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded development projects in Nepal progressed well in 2017.They made the progress in terms of both disbursement and contract award — the two measures of progress.

 

 

 

According to ADB, of the total contract award target of $533 million in 2017, the government awarded contracts worth $436 million (82 per cent of the target). The contract award of ADB-run projects stood at $359 million in 2016.

Similarly, disbursement achievement of ADB assisted projects in 2017 stood at 88 per cent, which was an increment by 30 per cent as compared to disbursements made in 2016, according to ADB. The disbursement target of ADB projects for 2017 was $339 million, while the government was able to disburse $298 million for ADB-funded projects during the year.

The achievement in both contract award and disbursement in 2017 is a record high achievement of ADB projects in Nepal, as per ADB.

The improved portfolio performance of ADB-assisted projects was revealed at the Country Portfolio Review Meeting in the Capital today.

ADB is one of the largest development partners of Nepal and is currently funding almost $2.4 billion for 35 development projects supporting urban infrastructure and service, energy, transport, agriculture and natural resources, education and post-quake reconstruction, among others.

The Himalayan Times reports that ADB has attributed the advanced procurement actions as a part of the readiness filter approved by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), utilization of project preparation facilities and the procurement reform within ADB and Nepal’s Procurement Monitoring Office for the highest performance of ADB supported projects till date in 2017.

“Despite these performance achievements of our projects in 2017, there still exist numerous challenges that should be addressed to maintain this momentum,” said Diwesh Sharan, deputy director general, South Asia Department of ADB.

According to him, a collective focus on further improvements in procurement documents, sound safeguard management, including environmental management, timely release of project budgets and stringent contract management to contain project implementation and fiduciary risks are crucial increasing the pace of project performance in Nepal.

Similarly, Sharan also sought timely decisions on financing, procurement and contract management of crucial ADB projects like the Gautam Buddha Airport and the Tribhuvan International Airport for timely execution of these projects.

Addressing the meeting, Mukhtor Khamudkhanov, country director of ADB Nepal Resident Mission, said that ADB will be committing more resources to Nepal in the coming days with the recent improvement in the implementation of ADB’s portfolio in 2016 and 2017.ADB Project.jpg

“The approved loan has increased from an annual average of around $300 million per year during 2014 to 2016 to $421 million in 2017. Such resources in coming years from ADB will depend on the country’s performance assessment and portfolio performance,” he said.

Finance Secretary Shankar Prasad Adhikari expressed his commitment to timely release budgets for projects and facilitate these projects through improved expenditure management. Meanwhile, he also informed that all the new projects being planned will be developed by the respective provincial governments in their delineated scope of work from next fiscal year.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UNFPA Agrees to Provide $ 30.8m For Family Planning In Nepal
Feb 24, 2018
Holi Starts In Bhaktapur With Different Tradition
Feb 24, 2018
Government Fixes 18 Ministries At Center
Feb 24, 2018
Nepal, China And India Should Step Up Interaction For Win-Win Outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson
Feb 23, 2018
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day
Feb 23, 2018

More on News

UNFPA Agrees to Provide $ 30.8m For Family Planning In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 10 minutes ago
Holi Starts In Bhaktapur With Different Tradition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 17 minutes ago
Government Fixes 18 Ministries At Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepal, China And India Should Step Up Interaction For Win-Win Outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Indian Ambassador Puri Greets PM Oli On His Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Two Israeli Writers Exchange Views With Young Nepali Writers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Balancing India, China Will Not Be Easy For New Nepal PM: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Special Court Acquits Twenty Officials Of NTB Including Three Secretaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Nepal Government Announces To Suspend Foreign Trips By Its Employees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Japan Provides Grants to The Reconstruction of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75