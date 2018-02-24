Government Fixes 18 Ministries At Center

Government Fixes 18 Ministries At Center

Feb. 24, 2018, 3:20 p.m.

The government has fixed 18 ministries, including the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM), at the central level, under the new federal setup.

A cabinet meeting held at the prime minister's official residence at Baluwatar amended the regulations on performance appraisal for the government and fixed the number of ministries including the OPMCM at 18. Prior to the decision, there were 31 ministries, including OPMCM. 

The cabinet decision comes two days after leaders of the ruling left alliance--CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center)--agreed to bring down the number of ministries to 18 at the federal level and a day after they agreed to divide the ministerial portfolios on a 60:40 ratio.   

Besides the OPMCM, the proposed 17 ministries are the ministries of finance and planning; foreign affairs; defense;  physical infrastructure and transport; health and population; federal affairs and general administration; information and communications; law, justice and parliamentary affairs; culture, tourism and civil aviation; education and sports; home affairs; forest and environment; water resources and energy;  industry, commerce and supplies; labor, employment, women and children; urban development, drinking water and sanitation; and agriculture, cooperatives and land management. 

The decision will come into effect after the government endorses the proposal on the jurisdictions of the 17 ministries, according to OPMCM officials. 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UNFPA Agrees to Provide $ 30.8m For Family Planning In Nepal
Feb 24, 2018
ADB-Funded Projects Achieve High Performance
Feb 24, 2018
Holi Starts In Bhaktapur With Different Tradition
Feb 24, 2018
Nepal, China And India Should Step Up Interaction For Win-Win Outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson
Feb 23, 2018
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day
Feb 23, 2018

More on News

UNFPA Agrees to Provide $ 30.8m For Family Planning In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
ADB-Funded Projects Achieve High Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
Holi Starts In Bhaktapur With Different Tradition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 16 minutes ago
Nepal, China And India Should Step Up Interaction For Win-Win Outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
U.S. Embassy Hosts A Reception To Mark 242nd Anniversary of Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Indian Ambassador Puri Greets PM Oli On His Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

U.S. President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Two Israeli Writers Exchange Views With Young Nepali Writers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Balancing India, China Will Not Be Easy For New Nepal PM: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Special Court Acquits Twenty Officials Of NTB Including Three Secretaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Nepal Government Announces To Suspend Foreign Trips By Its Employees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2018
Japan Provides Grants to The Reconstruction of Sarswati Peace School in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75