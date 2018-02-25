Nepal Launches Population Based Cancer Registry

Nepal Launches Population Based Cancer Registry

Feb. 25, 2018, 1:08 p.m.

Nepal Launches Population Based Cancer Registry

At a time when the numbers of incidents related to breast cancer increasing, Nepal Health Research Council recently launched Population Based Cancer Registry in Nepal (PBCR) following the workshop on PBCR.

With the approval of Ministry of Health and Population, the program was launched in last January in a presence of  executive chairperson Prof. Dr. Anjani Kumar Jha, Health Secretary, experts from International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), other influential members from MoH, directors of major cancer Hospitals, representative from civil registration, Oncologists, medical recorders of various hospitals of Kathmandu valley, Pathologist and staffs of NHRC.

This program is using CanReg5 software, which is the software specifically, designed to input, store, check and analyze cancer registry data.

According to Nepal Health Research Council, PBCR aims at collecting the information of all the new cases of cancer in a defined area. It is core component of providing information on burden of disease and cancer control activity. “As there is no any routine cancer surveillance and national cancer registry in Nepal and the estimates regarding cancer incidence, patterns and mortality depends upon the small scale data and the data from neighboring country, Hence Nepal Health Research Council under Ministry of Health is taking step forward in establishment of PBCR in Nepal,” said press release.

“Initially it will be started at Kathmandu valley i.e. Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur districts collecting all the new cancer cases diagnosed after January, 2018 and later expanded throughout Nepal. During the process, WHO country Nepal, International Agency for Research in Cancer, Lyon, France and the IARC Regional Hub Mumbai has remained very supportive,” reports Nepal Health Research Council website.Anjani_Kumar_Jha-.jpg

Prof. Dr. Anjani Kumar Jha, Executive Chairperson, NHRC highlighted the role of oncologist and medical recorders in PBCR and encourages them to support the registry through maintaining adequate information of cancer cases.

Given the necessity of PBCR in Nepal, Nepal Health research council is taking ownership in establishing PBCR and anticipates for the cooperation from all the sources of data on cancer cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

What is cardiac arrest?
Feb 25, 2018
PM Oli To Expand Cabinet By Monday
Feb 25, 2018
Nepal Will Host SAARC Business Leaders’ Conclave Next Month
Feb 25, 2018
EU Ambassador Lays Foundation Stone For Panauti Municipality Learning Center
Feb 25, 2018
Sridevi Passes Away Due To Heart Attack
Feb 25, 2018

More on Health

What is cardiac arrest? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Altitude Sickness By Buddha Basnyat MD 5 days, 4 hours ago
World Is Failing Newborn Babies, Says UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Never Let Me Go By Hemang Dixit 1 week ago
Galloping Consumption By Hemang Dixit 1 month ago
WORLD AIDS DAY Nepal’s Progress By A Correspondent 2 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

PM Oli To Expand Cabinet By Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
Nepal Will Host SAARC Business Leaders’ Conclave Next Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
EU Ambassador Lays Foundation Stone For Panauti Municipality Learning Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
Up north: In 10 Years, A New Nepal With A New Neighbour By Prashant Jha Feb 25, 2018
Sridevi Passes Away Due To Heart Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
UNFPA Agrees to Provide $ 30.8m For Family Planning In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75