PM Oli To Expand Cabinet By Monday

Feb. 25, 2018, 1:12 p.m.

With the large number of aspirants, CPN-UML and the CPN Maoist Centre are yet to choose the names of lawmakers that would join the government. As leaders are looking for consensus for the allotted ministerial berths, uncertainty looms over expansion continue.

According to earlier reports, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was slated to induct new members to his cabinet on Wednesday, last week, and the country would get to see a full-shaped Cabinet early this week.

Moreover, the number of ministries that these two parties would share if the Madhes based parties is to join the government, which is being worked on, is still undecided.

PM Oli on his appointment had said that it would take no longer than a week for the Cabinet to assume a full shape.

However, owing to the possibility of the Madhes based parties’ joining the government and the delay in finalizing names of lawmakers that would join the cabinet as ministers, the possibility for the same to has gradually declined.

Oli was appointed the Prime Minister on Feb 15.

