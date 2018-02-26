Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of A Training Center

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masashi Ogawa signed a grant contract for the Project to Build the Training Center at Sangachowk, Sindhupalchowk District and Provide Income Generation Skill Trainings for Disaster Survivors.

The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Miku Kawakami, Secretary General of The Institute of Cultural Affairs Japan (ICA Japan),Tokyo Office.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, this project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY2017. The total grant assistance is USD 310,940 (NPR 32 million).

ICA Japan, an international NGO based in Japan, will work with a Nepalese partner NGO, namely Institute of Cultural Affairs Nepal (ICA Nepal), to implement the project.

The goal of the project is to build a training center in Sindhupalchowk District where the damage by the earthquake in 2015 still remains. Through the activity it aims to provide income-generating trainings to improve the livelihoods of disaster survivors in rural areas.

Under the project, one training center will be built in Sangachowk village to create a base for community activities, community reconstruction, and skill among villagers. Several community groups, who will receive trainings to manage the center and continue future community activities, will form a center management committee.

Similarly, community development training will be built a cooperative system in the village. For this, A mobilization seminar will be held to introduce the project and gain support. Community development workshops will be held to revitalize the leadership in the communities.

Similarly, the project will provide agriculture training for local farmers to participate in compost making, organic vegetable making, and safe and new techniques to enhance agriculture production. Also, provide basic sewing trainings for the women from the Self Help Group (SHG) to improve their income.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that the success of this project will assist local people for their income generation through various trainings at the community center which will be constructed by this project. It is also expected the project will enhance the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release.