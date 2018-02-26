Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of A Training Center

Japan Provides Assistance for the Construction of a Training Center and the Provision of Skills Training in Sangachowk, Sindhupalchowk District

Feb. 26, 2018, 2:45 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masashi Ogawa signed a grant contract for the Project to Build the Training Center at Sangachowk, Sindhupalchowk District and Provide Income Generation Skill Trainings for Disaster Survivors.

The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Miku Kawakami, Secretary General of The Institute of Cultural Affairs Japan (ICA Japan),Tokyo Office.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, this project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY2017. The total grant assistance is USD 310,940 (NPR 32 million).

ICA Japan, an international NGO based in Japan, will work with a Nepalese partner NGO, namely Institute of Cultural Affairs Nepal (ICA Nepal), to implement the project.

The goal of the project is to build a training center in Sindhupalchowk District where the damage by the earthquake in 2015 still remains. Through the activity it aims to provide income-generating trainings to improve the livelihoods of disaster survivors in rural areas.Japan Support for disaster suvivor 2.jpg

Under the project, one training center will be built in Sangachowk village to create a base for community activities, community reconstruction, and skill among villagers. Several community groups, who will receive trainings to manage the center and continue future community activities, will form a center management committee.

 Similarly, community development training will be built a cooperative system in the village. For this, A mobilization seminar will be held to introduce the project and gain support. Community development workshops will be held to revitalize the leadership in the communities.

Similarly, the project will provide agriculture training for local farmers to participate in compost making, organic vegetable making, and safe and new techniques to enhance agriculture production. Also, provide basic sewing trainings for the women from the Self Help Group (SHG) to improve their income.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that the success of this project will assist local people for their income generation through various trainings at the community center which will be constructed by this project.  It is also expected the project will enhance the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Victims Despair Despite New Government’s Pledge Over War Crimes
Feb 26, 2018
Nepal To Control Excessive Pesticide Use
Feb 26, 2018
Supreme Court Stays Swearing-in Of Three National Assembly Members
Feb 25, 2018
What is cardiac arrest?
Feb 25, 2018
PM Oli To Expand Cabinet By Monday
Feb 25, 2018

More on News

Nepal Victims Despair Despite New Government’s Pledge Over War Crimes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepal To Control Excessive Pesticide Use By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Supreme Court Stays Swearing-in Of Three National Assembly Members By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 25 minutes ago
PM Oli To Expand Cabinet By Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Will Host SAARC Business Leaders’ Conclave Next Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
EU Ambassador Lays Foundation Stone For Panauti Municipality Learning Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

The Critical Crisis Of Leadership In Nepal By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Feb 26, 2018
What is cardiac arrest? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
Nepal Launches Population Based Cancer Registry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
Up north: In 10 Years, A New Nepal With A New Neighbour By Prashant Jha Feb 25, 2018
Sridevi Passes Away Due To Heart Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
UNFPA Agrees to Provide $ 30.8m For Family Planning In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75