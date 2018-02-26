Nepal To Control Excessive Pesticide Use

Nepal To Control Excessive Pesticide Use

Feb. 26, 2018, 12:24 p.m.

The government is preparing to determine the maximum residue limit of pesticides in vegetables and fruits soon in a bid to curb the increasing use of harmful chemicals and pesticides in fruits and vegetables.

Following a recommendation from the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) last week, the Food Security, Agricultural Business and Environment Division at the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MoAD) has started groundwork to set the upper limit of pesticides and other harmful chemicals in food items, especially vegetables and fruits reports media.

“Undoubtedly, the increasing use of pesticides in fruits and vegetables is a serious concern as it is directly related to human health. MoAD is studying different measures to control the use of harmful chemicals in fruits and vegetables and setting a legal limit is one of the measures,” informed Yogendra Karki, spokesperson for MoAD.

According to The Himalayan Times, the government has been showing concerns in recent times to stop increasing pesticide use in food after the level of pesticide residue in both domestically produced and imported fruits and vegetables were noticed to be quite high.

Especially, those fruits and vegetables imported in the country from India in recent times have been found to have excessive pesticides and insecticides.

However, it is not the first time that the government is gearing up to control the flow of fruits and vegetables in the market that uses high amount of pesticides. Earlier in 2015, MoAD had set up a pesticide residue testing laboratory at the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market and had also decided to set up such labs in Nepalgunj, Pokhara, Butwal, Narayanghat and Biratnagar.

However, the pesticide residue testing lab in Kalimati has not been functioning well while the government has not been able to properly execute its plan to set up such laboratories in other planned cities.

MoAD officials are of the view that the use of pesticides and insecticides among domestically produced fruits and vegetables has to be discouraged from the farmlands itself by making farmers aware about the negative impacts of harmful chemicals on the health of both farmers and consumers. Similarly, imported fruits and vegetables have to be regulated properly by setting up pesticide testing labs at different import points.

Meanwhile, MoAD and MoC recently decided to take initiatives in promoting Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) standards in food and set up infrastructure at different checkpoints to check the pesticide level in fruits and vegetables.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of A Training Center
Feb 26, 2018
Nepal Victims Despair Despite New Government’s Pledge Over War Crimes
Feb 26, 2018
Supreme Court Stays Swearing-in Of Three National Assembly Members
Feb 25, 2018
What is cardiac arrest?
Feb 25, 2018
PM Oli To Expand Cabinet By Monday
Feb 25, 2018

More on News

Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of A Training Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 42 minutes ago
Nepal Victims Despair Despite New Government’s Pledge Over War Crimes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Supreme Court Stays Swearing-in Of Three National Assembly Members By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 26 minutes ago
PM Oli To Expand Cabinet By Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Will Host SAARC Business Leaders’ Conclave Next Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
EU Ambassador Lays Foundation Stone For Panauti Municipality Learning Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

The Critical Crisis Of Leadership In Nepal By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Feb 26, 2018
What is cardiac arrest? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
Nepal Launches Population Based Cancer Registry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
Up north: In 10 Years, A New Nepal With A New Neighbour By Prashant Jha Feb 25, 2018
Sridevi Passes Away Due To Heart Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2018
UNFPA Agrees to Provide $ 30.8m For Family Planning In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75