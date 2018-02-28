Government To Ban Plastic and Vehicles Without Green-Stickers: Minister Pandit

Minister for Population and Environment, Lalbabu Pandit, has said that vehicles without green-stickers would not be allowed on the roads of metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities from the first day of the Nepali calendar new year. He also said that non-biodegradable plastic producers would be brought under law.

Pandit said that the outlets that use non-biodegradable plastic for everyday operations must make amends within three to six months, else action will be taken against them.

Speaking at an interaction at the Capital today, the newly appointed Minister pledged to come up with policies to implement ban on the manufacture of non-biodegradable plastic. He further said that vehicles without green-stickers would not be allowed on the roads of metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities from the first day of the Nepali calendar new year.

Elaborate measures will be undertaken to control pollution — vehicles emitting black smoke will undergo standard-tests, brick kilns will be made eco-friendly and imported goods out of government standard list will be discouraged, added Pandit.