Government To Ban Plastic and Vehicles Without Green-Stickers: Minister Pandit

Government To Ban Plastic and Vehicles Without Green-Stickers: Minister Pandit

Feb. 28, 2018, 8:04 a.m.

Minister for Population and Environment, Lalbabu Pandit, has said that vehicles without green-stickers would not be allowed on the roads of metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities from the first day of the Nepali calendar new year. He also said that non-biodegradable plastic producers would be brought under law.

Pandit said that the outlets that use non-biodegradable plastic for everyday operations must make amends within three to six months, else action will be taken against them.

Speaking at an interaction at the Capital today, the newly appointed Minister pledged to come up with policies to implement ban on the manufacture of non-biodegradable plastic. He further said that vehicles without green-stickers would not be allowed on the roads of metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities from the first day of the Nepali calendar new year.

Elaborate measures will be undertaken to control pollution — vehicles emitting black smoke will undergo standard-tests, brick kilns will be made eco-friendly and imported goods out of government standard list will be discouraged, added Pandit.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese Assistance For The Improvement Of Agriculture And Marketing In Kavrepalanchok District
Feb 28, 2018
Nepalese Officer Takes Over Command Of UNTSO’SOGL
Feb 28, 2018
Two-wheelers Are Number One Killer In Valley’s Records Accident
Feb 28, 2018
Nepal Win by 5 Wickets Against UAE In Warm-up Match
Feb 27, 2018
EU Launches Project REAL-Right To Earn A Living
Feb 27, 2018

More on News

Japanese Assistance For The Improvement Of Agriculture And Marketing In Kavrepalanchok District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Nepalese Officer Takes Over Command Of UNTSO’SOGL By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Two-wheelers Are Number One Killer In Valley’s Records Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Nepal Win by 5 Wickets Against UAE In Warm-up Match By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 33 minutes ago
EU Launches Project REAL-Right To Earn A Living By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal’s Constitution Guarantees Human Rights: Foreign Secretary Bairagi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

People Cementing Nepal-US Ties By Alaina B. Teplitz Feb 28, 2018
Nepal Firmly Upholds Values Of Human Rights By Shanker Das Bairagi Feb 28, 2018
PM Oli Inducts Four Ministers, Expands Cabinet To 7 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2018
Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of A Training Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2018
Nepal Victims Despair Despite New Government’s Pledge Over War Crimes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2018
Nepal To Control Excessive Pesticide Use By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75