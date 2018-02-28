Japanese Assistance For The Improvement Of Agriculture And Marketing In Kavrepalanchok District

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masashi Ogawa signed a grant contract for US$ 380,327.00 (approximately 39 million NRs.) with Maiko Kobayashi, Country Representative of AMDA Multisectoral and Integrated Development Services (AMDA-MINDS) for improvement of agricultural production and marketing in the earthquake-affected communities in Kavrepalanchok District.

The support was made under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2017, and will be implemented by AMDA-MINDS, an international NGO based in Okayama, Japan. AMDA-MINDS will work with a local partner NGO, SAGUN.

The grant assistance will be used for the project aiming at income generation among local people of Roshi Rural Municipality of Kavrepalanchok District who were severely affected by the earthquake of April 2015. This assistance is expected to accelerate rebuilding their daily lives.

The project will implement the following activities: (1) provide local farmers with technical skills on the cultivation of high value crops, using less chemicals; (2) promote better access to water for daily use and agriculture with supporting construction of water supply systems, and (3) capacity building of Community Based Organizations (CBOs) for sustainable marketing and trading.

This is the second year of a three-year project in Sipali-Chilaune and Walting, Ward Nos. 8 and 10 in the Roshi Rural Municipality. This stage in the project succeeds the previous stage which started from 2014 in Kharpachok, Ward No. 6 of the same municipality. During the past years, such techniques have been introduced as green-house cultivation, mulching, and “Bokashi fertilizer” which is a popular method in Japan among farmers practicing organic farming. Currently, about 200 farmers in Sipali-Chilaune and Walting have been cultivating broccoli and cabbage using those techniques.

For the upcoming year of this project, targeted farmers will be increased to 450 in total, for whom practical training in vegetable farming and horticulture will be provided. Along with this, construction/ maintenance of the water supply system will be launched in 20 communities, which will enable more efficient cultivation in areas currently facing water problems. At the end of the project, it is expected that more than 60% of the targeted farmers will be able to sell their farm products to earn cash income.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that the project will contribute to improve productivity of agricultural commodities and also revitalize the lives of people in Kavrepalanchok District. The Embassy also hopes that the project will enhance the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.