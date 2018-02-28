Two-wheelers Are Number One Killer In Valley’s Records Accident

A total of 105 people lost their lives to road accidents in Kathmandu Valley in the first six months of the current fiscal year 2017/18.

According to RSS, National News Agency, of them, 59 deaths were related to two-wheeler accidents, and 35 accidents included pedestrians.

Likewise, four were killed in truck accidents, three in the cycle, two in the bus, one in the tractor and one in the car mishap, according to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, Kathmandu.

The Division’s statistics of the past three consecutive years showed that deaths from traffic accidents have been on an increasing trend.

In the fiscal year 2012/13, the death toll caused by road accidents in Kathmandu Valley was 148 while it was 143 in the following year.

Likewise, a total of 133 people had lost their lives in the fiscal year 2014/15, which increased to 166 in the next year.

This number had reached 182 in the last fiscal year. Among the dead, 81 were male and 24 were female. Mostly, people belonging to the age group of 17-35 were the victims of such accidents.

Speaking on the issue, Division Chief Sarbendra Khanal said, “Narrow roads and intense traffic pressure are the main causes behind the road accidents in Kathmandu.”

He suggested that driver should also be more careful while driving amidst intense traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the Division has congratulated and extended best wishes to a new executive committee of the Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs.

The Division hoped to work in cooperation with the new leadership of the Federation for proper management of the traffic system.

The fifth national conclave of the Federation held recently at Tandi of Chitwan elected Yogendra Karmacharya as its new chairperson.

He pledged to provide all possible support to the Division in its efforts toward systematizing the country’s traffic system.