Chinese Ambassador Yu Hong Met Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong met with Ram Bahadur Thapa, newly-appointed Home Minister of Nepal.

According to a Chinese Embassy homepage, ambassador Yu briefed Home Minister Thapa on China's social and economic development as well as new progress of China-Nepal relations in recent years, expressed China's appreciation for Nepal’s support of One China Policy.

Home Minister Thapa appreciated the progress of the bilateral relations between Nepal and China and reiterated that Nepal is committed to One China Policy and will not allow any anti-China activities to be conducted in Nepal.