FSFN, Left Alliance Agree To Resume Talks After Holi

As the meeting held between leaders of the left alliance and Federal Socialist Forum Nepal to decide on the latter’s inclusion in the ruling coalition was inconclusive, both the bargaining sides have more or less agreed on the amendment of a few contentious issues of the constitution.

Another round of talks will now take place after conclusion of Holi celebrations.

The meeting between CPN-UML, Maoist Centre and the FSFN ended sans any positive outcome after the two sides could not reach an agreement on portfolio-sharing.

While FSFN has been demanding three ministries, the left alliance is currently offering two ministries.