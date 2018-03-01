FSFN, Left Alliance Agree To Resume Talks After Holi

FSFN, Left Alliance Agree To Resume Talks After Holi

March 1, 2018, 8:10 p.m.

As the meeting held between leaders of the left alliance and Federal Socialist Forum Nepal to decide on the latter’s inclusion in the ruling coalition was inconclusive, both the bargaining sides have more or less agreed on the amendment of a few contentious issues of the constitution.

Another round of talks will now take place after conclusion of Holi celebrations.

The meeting between CPN-UML, Maoist Centre and the FSFN ended sans any positive outcome after the two sides could not reach an agreement on portfolio-sharing.

While FSFN has been demanding three ministries, the left alliance is currently offering two ministries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Ambassador Yu Hong Met Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa
Mar 01, 2018
Holi Observed At Bashantapur
Mar 01, 2018
Nepal Airlines To Fly To Osaka, Incheon, Riyadh
Mar 01, 2018
NMS Urges SC To Rectify Its Decision
Mar 01, 2018
JICA Expert Assigned As Football Adviser In ANFA
Mar 01, 2018

More on Politics

FORMER KING'S INDIA VISIT Religious Connections By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 3 days ago
PM Oli and Dahal Discuss Party Unification And Maoist-Center joining The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
KP Oli Second Innings As A Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
POWER TO IMAGINATION Framing Vision By Keshab Poudel 3 weeks, 2 days ago
POLITICS Left To Come Closer By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Nepal-India: The Ice Is Melting By Yubaraj Ghimire 1 month ago

The Latest

Chinese Ambassador Yu Hong Met Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2018
Holi Observed At Bashantapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2018
Nepal Airlines To Fly To Osaka, Incheon, Riyadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2018
NMS Urges SC To Rectify Its Decision By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2018
JICA Expert Assigned As Football Adviser In ANFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2018
King Mahendra A First Nepali To Receive Honorary Doctor of Law from U.S. University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75