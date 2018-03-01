JICA Expert Assigned As Football Adviser In ANFA

As part of JICA’s initiative to promote unity amongst multi-ethnic nations through sports Chiaki Takeda - JICA expert is appointed as a Football Advisor for All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) for one year from Feb 16, 2018 to Feb 16, 2019.

Purpose of this technical assistance through an individual expert is to establish foundation for strengthening and promoting Nepalese football. The primary objective of Mr. Takeda’s appointment is to enhance the Organizational capacity of ANFA, especially through the establishment of Technical Department for strengthening the performance of Nepalese football through establishment of coach education system, strengthening and promoting under 14 (U-14) men’s and women’s national football team and developing football from the grass root level.

According to a press release issued by Brinda Singh Public Relations Officer, the Nepali Football Team earlier this year had visited Japan upon invitation from Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan and Japan Football Association (JFA). JFA has been helping Nepali Football as two Japanese nationals are working as head coach and technical director for the national team.

ANFA officially requested the Japanese Government to dispatch technical director for continuing the support by JFA Koji Gyotoku is the head Coach of the Nepal national team since 2016 March and Mr. Chiaki Takeda the Technical Director at ANFA and working on the coaching of Nepalese football coaches since 2016 February.

The involvement of Japanese professionals has led to positive impact as Nepalese National team came out victorious in the AFC Solidarity Cup in Nov 2016 and many such desired results are expected here onwards primarily for the progress of Nepalese football.