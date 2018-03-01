Nepali Celebrates Fagu Poornima, Festival Of Colours

Nepali Celebrates Fagu Poornima, Festival Of Colours

March 1, 2018, 10:12 a.m.

Fagu Poornima, the festival of colours is being celebrated with much fanfare in hilly areas, including the capital city, today.  It will be celebrated tomorrow in the Tarai region.

The Fagu Poornima celebration begins with a Holika Dahan or making a bonfire commemorating the death of Holika on the eve of Holi, the symbol of triumph of good over evil.

The next day, people enjoy smearing one another with different colours including abir (vermilion powder).

Among various cultural festivals celebrated in Nepal, the Fagu Poornima carries its own specialty and significance. Elderly as well as younger ones enjoy the festival with enthusiasm.

One of the widely observed festivals of the country, Fagu Poornima begins on the eighth day of the new moon and ends with burning of the ‘Chir’, which was installed earlier, on the full moon day later today.

According to a Hindu myth, demon king Hiranyakashipu who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Vishnu ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. Following her brother’s instruction, Holika who had a boon from the God that fire would not harm her sat on a fire by taking Prahlad on her lap, but was burnt to death while Prahlad remained unhurt due to the blessing of God Vishnu.

From then onwards, the festival also known as Holi is celebrated by smearing colour with enjoyment. There is also a saying that Lord Vishnu had told Holika that the boon she had received would be meaningless if it was misused.

It is believed that any premonitions can be avoided if “Tika” made from the ashes of the ‘Chir’ is put on one’s forehead or kept in the house.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JICA Expert Assigned As Football Adviser In ANFA
Mar 01, 2018
King Mahendra A First Nepali To Receive Honorary Doctor of Law from U.S. University
Mar 01, 2018
Nepal, India To Hold Joint Military Exercise In Pithoragarh
Mar 01, 2018
Nepal Government Wants To Remain LDC
Mar 01, 2018
Japan Provides Grant For Construction And Improvement Of ANFA Facilities
Feb 28, 2018

More on News

JICA Expert Assigned As Football Adviser In ANFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 minutes ago
Nepal, India To Hold Joint Military Exercise In Pithoragarh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepal Government Wants To Remain LDC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Japan Provides Grant For Construction And Improvement Of ANFA Facilities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 24 minutes ago
Japanese Assistance For The Improvement Of Agriculture And Marketing In Kavrepalanchok District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepalese Officer Takes Over Command Of UNTSO’SOGL By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

King Mahendra A First Nepali To Receive Honorary Doctor of Law from U.S. University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2018
Women, Excluded Groups In Nepal Facing Barriers To Energy Access By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2018
People Cementing Nepal-US Ties By Alaina B. Teplitz Feb 28, 2018
Nepal Firmly Upholds Values Of Human Rights By Shanker Das Bairagi Feb 28, 2018
Government To Ban Plastic and Vehicles Without Green-Stickers: Minister Pandit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2018
Two-wheelers Are Number One Killer In Valley’s Records Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75