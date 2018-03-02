Pakistan PM To Arrive Nepal On March 5 For Two Days State Visit

Pakistani Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is arriving on March 5 for 2-day state visit. Pakistani PM Abbasi is the first high level dignitary to visit Nepal after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli assumed office. According to media report, the Pakistani PM is making the visit to congratulate PM Oli for being elected to the post of Prime Minister.

Although Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet to officially announce the visit, Chief of Protocol has already officially started the preparations for the meeting circulating the letter to different ministries.

During his visit, the Pakistani PM will hold meetings with the President, Prime Minister and other high level officials. PM Nawaj Sharif was last PM to pay a official visit to Nepal as he arrived here to take part in the 18th SAARC Summit.