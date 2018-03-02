President Bhandari’s Likely To Continue Next Presidential Term

March 2, 2018, 2:34 p.m.

Although various CPN-UML leaders including former speaker Subash Nembang and former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal have been strongly lobbying for post president, current President Bidya Devi Bhandari is likely to continue into the next term of office as the President of Nepal.

According to news by a Nepali news portal, deshsanchar.com, the probability of the incumbent President keeping the next term of office remains the strongest. CPN-UML is most likely to keep the President’s post while Maoist Centre could take the Speaker of the House of Representatives post.

Following Nepal’s rejection to support Khanal for president, Bhandari stands as a strong candidate with strong backing of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli who wants president his close alley.  

 “No official decision has been made regarding this issue but yes, President Bhandari would be elected again in all likelihood,” said a UML sources.

The Election Commission has scheduled the elections for March 13.

