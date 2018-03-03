Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane Bags Caribbean Premier League Contract

Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane Bags Caribbean Premier League Contract

March 3, 2018, 8:39 a.m.

Sandeep Lamichhane’s remarkable globe-trotting cricket career continued on Thursday (March 1) when he became the first Nepal player to be selected for the Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

The teenage leg-spinner had already made history when he became the first Nepal player in the Indian Premier League, the original and still the wealthiest of the growing number of T20 franchise tournaments.

And Thursday saw the 17-year-old signed up by the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots during the CPL auction in London for a fee of $5000.

He made his unofficial senior team debut as a 15-year-old in November 2015 against a touring MCC squad and so impressed his opponents he was invited to play in Hong Kong, where he met Michael Clarke, the former Australia captain.

An admiring Clarke then invited him to spend the following Australian summer playing club cricket in Sydney.

Lamichhane wasn’t the only 17-year-old leg spinner to earn a CPL contract on Thursday, with Afghanistan’s Qais Ahmed signed up as well despite having played just one Twenty20 in his professional career to date, although he did impress many judges at the Under-19 World Cup.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Asks Officials To Refrain From Attending Dalai Lama Events
Mar 03, 2018
Foreign Secretary Bairagi Urges ITC To Support To Nepal’s Trade Related Capacity Building
Mar 03, 2018
Supreme Court To Record Statement Of Kantipur On Contempt on Sunday
Mar 03, 2018
Salman Khan’s ‘The Da-Bangg Tour In Nepal’ Canceled
Mar 02, 2018
Nepali Students Surge At Australian Universities
Mar 02, 2018

More on News

Foreign Secretary Bairagi Urges ITC To Support To Nepal’s Trade Related Capacity Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
Supreme Court To Record Statement Of Kantipur On Contempt on Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
Salman Khan’s ‘The Da-Bangg Tour In Nepal’ Canceled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepali Students Surge At Australian Universities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
There Should Be A System Wide Support For The LDCs: Foreign Secretary Bairagi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
President Bhandari’s Likely To Continue Next Presidential Term By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

India Asks Officials To Refrain From Attending Dalai Lama Events By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2018
Farewell To Dr.Varughese By A Correspondent Mar 02, 2018
Pakistan PM To Arrive Nepal On March 5 For Two Days State Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2018
Indian Ambassador Puri Greets PM Oli On Holi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2018
FSFN, Left Alliance Agree To Resume Talks After Holi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2018
Chinese Ambassador Yu Hong Met Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75