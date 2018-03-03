Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane Bags Caribbean Premier League Contract

Sandeep Lamichhane’s remarkable globe-trotting cricket career continued on Thursday (March 1) when he became the first Nepal player to be selected for the Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

The teenage leg-spinner had already made history when he became the first Nepal player in the Indian Premier League, the original and still the wealthiest of the growing number of T20 franchise tournaments.

And Thursday saw the 17-year-old signed up by the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots during the CPL auction in London for a fee of $5000.

He made his unofficial senior team debut as a 15-year-old in November 2015 against a touring MCC squad and so impressed his opponents he was invited to play in Hong Kong, where he met Michael Clarke, the former Australia captain.

An admiring Clarke then invited him to spend the following Australian summer playing club cricket in Sydney.

Lamichhane wasn’t the only 17-year-old leg spinner to earn a CPL contract on Thursday, with Afghanistan’s Qais Ahmed signed up as well despite having played just one Twenty20 in his professional career to date, although he did impress many judges at the Under-19 World Cup.