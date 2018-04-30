Buddhist Conference Concludes

Representatives from 23 countries participated and presented their papers in the conference. The participants included university professors, Buddhist scholars, nuns and monks, among others

April 30, 2018, 9:32 a.m.

The two-day international Buddhist conference in Lumbini ended today issuing a 10-point declaration.

Representatives from 23 countries participated and presented their papers in the conference. The participants included university professors, Buddhist scholars, nuns and monks, among others.

According to The Himalayan Times, the participants, recognising Lumbini as the birthplace of Lord Buddha, pledged to promote Lumbini and Buddhism personally and on behalf of their representative nations. The joint pledge has been mentioned in the first point of the 10-point declaration.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who attended the conference today, said he was glad that the conference served to show to the world that Lumbini was not only the birthplace of Lord Buddha but also the origin of Buddhism.

“Let others peddle their lies. We have proofs; the artefacts that date back to the time of Buddha, excavated from different places are testament to the fact that Buddha and the religion he preached had their origin in Lumbini,” he reasoned, also dwelling on the importance of the philosophy of Buddhism in a world mired in hatred and violence. Today’s declaration also adopted the points included in the Lumbini declaration of 2016.

Besides, the declaration also points out the need to implement the Lumbini master plan designed by Kenzo Tange. The declaration seeks to promote Buddhism as a way to resolve the problem of growing violence and conflict in Asia and the world and to promote peace and harmony.

Similarly, the conference also stressed the need to develop Lumbini as a pilgrimage circuit in Asia and conserve and manage the archaeological, natural and cultural heritage herein. The declaration has also mentioned development of Lumbini as a world centre for Buddhist education.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rally Held In Kathmandu To Mark World Press Freedom Day
May 03, 2018
Dahal Hints At Roping In NSP-N, FSF-N
May 03, 2018
KUKL Speeds Up Pipeline, Reservoir Works As Melamchi Tunnel Nears Completion
May 03, 2018
Prez Bhandari To Present Govt Policies, Programmes On May 15
May 03, 2018
High Lending Rates Pose Threat To Productive Sector
May 02, 2018

More on News

Rally Held In Kathmandu To Mark World Press Freedom Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Dahal Hints At Roping In NSP-N, FSF-N By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 39 minutes ago
KUKL Speeds Up Pipeline, Reservoir Works As Melamchi Tunnel Nears Completion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
Prez Bhandari To Present Govt Policies, Programmes On May 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 54 minutes ago
High Lending Rates Pose Threat To Productive Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Party Merger Within Few Days: Chairman Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Sea Vessels In Nepali River Ports By Dr. A.B. Thapa May 03, 2018
Climate Change From NAPA to NAP By Gehendra B. Gurung May 03, 2018
Politics And Our Economy By Dr. Tilak Rawal May 03, 2018
Modi To Stop Over In Janakpur, Muktinath On Way To Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2018
Former PM Deuba, CM Bhatta Discuss Development Of Province 7 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2018
PM, Ministers, Leaders Extend Greetings On Occasion Of 129th International Worker’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75