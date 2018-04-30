PM Oli Takes Part In Peace Rally

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli this morning took part in a Peace Rally held by the Lumbini Development Trust to mark the occasion of the 2562nd Buddha Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

April 30, 2018, 11:23 a.m.

PM Oli took part in the rally, which took off from Lumbini, for 20 minutes. Province no 5 Chief Minister Shankar Pokharel and former lawmaker Rajan Bhattarai also took part in the rally.

Earlier, the PM went on a visit to the Mayadevi Temple and inspected the Ashoka Pillar, Little Buddha and the Peace Flame.

PM Oli, who arrived in Lumbini to take part in the International Buddhist Conference held on Sunday, will be returning to the capital city today.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

