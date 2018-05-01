PM, Ministers, Leaders Extend Greetings On Occasion Of 129th International Worker’s Day

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended his wishes to all the Nepali workers spread around the globe on the occasion of the International Workers’ Day that is being observed throughout the globe, today.

PM Oli, on the occasion, reiterated the government’s firm commitment to fully implementing Labor Act, 2074 (2017) and further briefed about ongoing preparations for minimal wage increment to guarantee disciplined work under an appropriate wage system.

Likewise, former Prime Minister and President of main opposition, Nepali Congress (NC), Sher Bahadur Deuba extended his greetings to the workers and laborers on Labor Day.

Chairman of CPN Maoist Centre Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed hope that the workers would play a proactive role in development of a socialist economy and prosperity along with successful implementation of the Constitution.

Similarly, Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Rabindra Adhikari and Federal Affairs and General Administration Minister Lalbabu Pandit also extended their greetings and encouraged all to respect labor in order to achieve the goal of a prosperous Nepal.

NC leader Gagan Thapa urged all to respect all forms of labor and looked to the workers’ day to encourage the people to unite for justifiable pay against labor and dignified lives of the laborers. Also, UML leader Yogesh Bhattarai extended a message of unity for equality, respect and justice for all.

Source: The Himalayan Times