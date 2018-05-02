Former PM Deuba, CM Bhatta Discuss Development Of Province 7

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has suggested Province 7 Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta to move ahead forging the consensus among the political parties in the state.

May 2, 2018, 7:26 a.m.

Deuba also alerted CM Bhatta, who came to meet former Prime Minister at his residence in Dhangadhi on Tuesday, not to act in a way that creates differences among the parties adding he was ready to help in any way for the prosperity of the province.

On the same occassion, Debua also suggested CM Bhatta to declare the the name and permanent headquarter of the province forging consensus among all the parties. “There must be consent among the parties over the name and permanent headquarter of the province and such act will eventually help the government in future along with its effective functioning,” NC Prez Deuba told CM Bhatta. “Without coherence between the parties, economic development of the state cannot be done effectively.”

According to The Himalayan Times, Bhatta’s Personal Assistant Shiva Singh Oli informed that it was the state CM’s first meeting with NC President after being elected as the state chief. “Since Deuba is experienced leader of the country given his several stints as PM, the CM met him to gather suggestions,” informed Oli.

Meanwhile Deuba also inaugurated new building of Durga Laxmi Multiple Campus in Attariya. During his address, former PM Deuba stressed on the importance of technical edcation suggesting provincial government to help local education institutions for effective education system.

On the same occassion, Deuba also said that the province would be richest in the country utilising the water of Karnali, Seti and Mahakali to construct hydro and irrigation projects. “But there should be consensus among all the parties. Despite having the potential, this region is back in terms of development but if Provincial government manages to create harmony and unity among all the stake holders, the prosperity is possible,” said Deuba.

