Party Merger Within Few Days: Chairman Dahal

CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the merger between his party and CPN-UML will get a concrete shape within few days.

May 2, 2018, 7:39 a.m.

CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the merger between his party and CPN-UML will get a concrete shape within few days.

Chair Dahal, also the former Prime Minister, further said that the unification process will be materialized soon and then the message of merger will be imparted to the world.

Addressing a programme organized by different trade unions to mark the International Labour Day in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Dahal shared that preparations are underway to declare the unification coinciding the celebration of bicentenary of Karl Marx. Former Prime Minister Dahal further said the merger between two major communist parties in the country would be a shared asset of labour class people therefore there is no way out but to complete the unification process without any delay.

He also pledged to work to steer the nation towards prosperity on the backing of clear majority of the left alliance.

Also speaking at the same programme, CPN-UML senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal shared that the government was moving ahead with the motive to materialize the people’s dream for prosperity and development. He also assured that the unification between UML and MC will come to a conclusion soon. The former Prime Minister suggested the government to work for proletariat class.

Similarly, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Gokarna Bista said they were planning to provide remuneration to the workers through bank channel. He added that the government will increase wages to labourers from coming July 17. Minister Bista also shared that the government would launch new programmes focusing on social security of workers’ section.

On the occasion, a book entitled ‘Vision of Our Time’ authored by Jhalnath Khanal, ‘Communist Manifesto’ translated by Gopiraman Upadhyaya, and ‘Leftist Perspective on Land Reforms in Nepal’ scribed by Yogendra Shahi were launched.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

