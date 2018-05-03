Prez Bhandari To Present Govt Policies, Programmes On May 15

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to present the government’s policies and programmes on May 15. The policies and programmes will be discussed in the third week of May before it is approved by the Parliament, said Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara at a press conference on Wednesday.

Before the budget, the Appropriation Bill will be presented by Finance Minister, and its principle will be discussed in Parliament meeting from May 9 to 12, Speaker Mahara informed. “An estimation of annual revenue collection and expenditure will be tabled on May 29 in line with the Constitution, theoretical discussions will be held on the budget on May 31, and thereafter Finance Minister will respond to queries related to the budget,” Mahara said.

President Bhandari has summoned the second session of the Federal Parliament the same day. Deliberations will be held on the report of the regulation draft committee from May 7 to 9, and the ordinance presented at the first parliament meeting will be endorsed, he said.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Secretary of National Assembly Rajendra Phuyal and Secretary of the House of Representatives Gopal Nath Yogi took oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday. NA’s Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina administered the oath of office and secrecy to Phuyal, and Speaker Mahara to Yogi at a function held at the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)