Prez Bhandari To Present Govt Policies, Programmes On May 15

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to present the government’s policies and programmes on May 15.

May 3, 2018, 8:28 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to present the government’s policies and programmes on May 15. The policies and programmes will be discussed in the third week of May before it is approved by the Parliament, said Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara at a press conference on Wednesday.

Before the budget, the Appropriation Bill will be presented by Finance Minister, and its principle will be discussed in Parliament meeting from May 9 to 12, Speaker Mahara informed. “An estimation of annual revenue collection and expenditure will be tabled on May 29 in line with the Constitution, theoretical discussions will be held on the budget on May 31, and thereafter Finance Minister will respond to queries related to the budget,” Mahara said.

President Bhandari has summoned the second session of the Federal Parliament the same day. Deliberations will be held on the report of the regulation draft committee from May 7 to 9, and the ordinance presented at the first parliament meeting will be endorsed, he said.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Secretary of National Assembly Rajendra Phuyal and Secretary of the House of Representatives Gopal Nath Yogi took oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday. NA’s Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina administered the oath of office and secrecy to Phuyal, and Speaker Mahara to Yogi at a function held at the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rally Held In Kathmandu To Mark World Press Freedom Day
May 03, 2018
Dahal Hints At Roping In NSP-N, FSF-N
May 03, 2018
KUKL Speeds Up Pipeline, Reservoir Works As Melamchi Tunnel Nears Completion
May 03, 2018
High Lending Rates Pose Threat To Productive Sector
May 02, 2018
Party Merger Within Few Days: Chairman Dahal
May 02, 2018

More on News

Rally Held In Kathmandu To Mark World Press Freedom Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Dahal Hints At Roping In NSP-N, FSF-N By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
KUKL Speeds Up Pipeline, Reservoir Works As Melamchi Tunnel Nears Completion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
High Lending Rates Pose Threat To Productive Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Party Merger Within Few Days: Chairman Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Modi To Stop Over In Janakpur, Muktinath On Way To Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Sea Vessels In Nepali River Ports By Dr. A.B. Thapa May 03, 2018
Climate Change From NAPA to NAP By Gehendra B. Gurung May 03, 2018
Politics And Our Economy By Dr. Tilak Rawal May 03, 2018
Former PM Deuba, CM Bhatta Discuss Development Of Province 7 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2018
PM, Ministers, Leaders Extend Greetings On Occasion Of 129th International Worker’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2018
Melamchi Tunnel Work Halted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75