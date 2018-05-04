PM Modi To Arrive Nepal On May 11 For Third Official Visit

During his stay in Nepal, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Janakpur and Muktinath

May 4, 2018, 8:24 p.m.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, is paying a State Visit to Nepal on 11 and 12 May 2018 at the invitation of K. P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister of India will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Tundikhel in Kathmandu on 11 May 2018. The visiting dignitary will also inspect guard of honour.

During the visit, the Prime Minister of India will pay calls on Bidya Devi Bhandari, President, and Nanda Bahadur Pun, Vice President. The Prime Minister of Nepal will hold official talks with the Prime Minister of India on 11 May 2018 and exchange views on matters of mutual interest. They will jointly lay the foundation stone of Arun-3 Hydropower Project. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, will call on the Prime Minister of India.

During his stay in Nepal, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Janakpur and Muktinath. He will attend civic receptions to be organized in his honour by Kathmandu Metropolitan City and Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City in Kathmandu and Janakpur respectively.

This will be his third visit to Nepal as the Prime Minister of India. Earlier, he visited Nepal twice in 2014.

 

 

