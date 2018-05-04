Preparations In Full Swing In Janakpur To Welcome Indian PM Modi

Works are in full swing at the Bahrabigha Rangabhoomi ground in Janakpurd in preparation for the civic felicitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrives in town on May 11.

The federal, provincial and local governments are working at a war-footing for beautifying the venue from the Janaki Temple to Bahrabhoomi in that connection. The ground became waterlogged due to incessant rain two days back. The water has been drained out and works related to construction and managing the stage and the marquee has been expedited.

Likewise, works on painting the walls from the Janaki Temple to Bahrabigha with the Mithila art depicting the Mithila civilisation and culture have been intensified.

Meanwhile, a team comprising high officials from the Indian security bodies and Ministry of External Affairs including India’s ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri has made an on-site observation of the Bahrabigha ground today.

Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut said the team has suggested landing the helicopter bringing the Indian Prime Minister to Janakpur at the Janakpur Airport as problem might arise in landing the aircraft at Bahrabigha ground.

He said the team gave this suggestion after testing the various locations at Bahrabigha saying they were full of dust. The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Jankpurdham from Patna by helicopter on May 11.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)