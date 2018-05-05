Minimum Wage To Be Effective From Mid-July

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Gokarna Bista has said that minimum wage for all workers would be fixed from July this year.

Speaking at an interaction programme on ‘management of temporary, contract and daily wage workers’ here today, Minister Bista said the minimum wage is to be effective from mid-July, Shrawan 1 of the Nepali calendar, and will be determined on the basis of government’s limitation, relevant regulations and problems faced by the workers.

He also said that the only goal of the present government was to make the people happy through economic development of the country.

On the occasion, Senior Vice-president of the Authorised Trade Union Bholanath Pokharel called for proper security of the temporary and daily wage workers.

According to information shared at the programme, presently there are 17,000 temporary, contract and daily wage workers in service in the country.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)