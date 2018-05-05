Visiting Indian PM Modi To Receive ‘civic-reception’ In Kathmandu And Janakpur

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is paying a state visit to Nepal on May 11 and 12, will receive ‘civic-reception’ in Janakpur and Kathmandu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement today, MoFA said, “The Prime Minister of India will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Tundikhel in Kathmandu on May 11, 2018. The visiting dignitary will also inspect guard of honour.”

During the visit, the PM of India will pay calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun before holding official talks with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on May 11, as stated in the statement.

On the occasion, two leaders will lay the foundation stone of Arun-3 Hydropower project. During his stay in Nepal, PM Modi will also visit cultural and religious sites in Janakpur and Muktinath, reads the statement.

At the invitation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli PM Modi is paying two-day state visit to Nepal.

Source: The Himalayan Times