Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2018 Calls For Applications

Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero is an initiation by Glocal Khabar (a concern of Glocal Pvt. Ltd.) to bring out the teenagers who are doing something beyond their academics and are active to create a positive effect in their society. It is a platform for teenagers to share their initiation, creativity, and enthusiasm which will then motivate them and more of the other teenagers in the nation to develop an entrepreneurial thinking.

This is the fourth year of the first ever program designed in the country to recognize dedicated, passionate, and innovative teenagers so as to encourage their initiatives. Bipana Sharma, a 17-year old child rights activist from Sunwal, Nawalparasi, and Shantosh Lamichhane, a young scientist from Lalitpur were felicitated with the First and Second Glocal Teen Hero awards in the years 2015 and 2016 respectively. Similarly, Sachin Dangi, 18 year old Social Activist from Dang became Glocal Teen Hero in 2017.

According to press release issued by Glocal Pvt. Ltd., the aim for this year is to reach the teenagers nationwide to provide them the platform, for which the Glocal team accompanied by Teen Hero, Glocal's 20 under 20 from the last year will be going to various 28 destinations including Dhangadhi, Mahendranagar, Nepalgunj, Baglung, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Janakpur, Jhapa, Biratnagar, Lahan, and Pokhara apart from the Kathmandu Valley. We will be reaching to around 400 schools across Nepal and interacting to over 60,000 students of class 8-12 directly along with regional activations in Surunga, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Butwal, Nepalgung, Dhangadhi, Pokhara, and Kathmandu. The main objective of this initiative is to bring out teenagers from different parts of Nepal.

This year, Glocal has partnered with Wai Wai as a title sponsor, Coca-Cola as an associate partner, and Panchakanya Group, Toyota-VOITH, Honda as a partner. Soaltee Crowne Plaza is the official hotel partner for the event. European Union and UNDP Nepal are the strategic partners. The initiation has also been promoted by SAARC-CCI and Nepal Tourism Board and is in support of Sustainable Development Goals with the slogan “Teens for Sustainable Development Goals”. Turkish Airlines and Yeti Airlines is the airlines partner. Sparrow is the SMS partner. Prisma Advertising is the Creative and PR Partner. Landmark Education, Wordlink, Facts, IMS Group, YUWA, AYON, IYC, Restless Development, IME & Tara Airlines are the supporters for the program.

Cajol Jha, Manager, Public Relations at Glocal Pvt. Ltd and Project Head for Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero, speaking amidst the press release ceremony for the award shared that they are glad to be associated with these renowned and prestigious organizations to continue the legacy.

At first, Glocal's 20 under 20 shall be announced from total applications through interview and document review. After that, top 6 finalists will be shortlisted for the final round of the Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero on the basis of initiation and the impact of their work, and then the finalist will be interviewed individually to measure their personality, domain knowledge and vision.

The participants of Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero will be judged by a 5-members jury team comprising of Mr. Ambuj Singh, Country Director to Coca Cola Nepal, Mr. Renaud Meyer, UNDP Country Director to Nepal, Mr. Suraj Vaidya, President of Vaidya’s Organization of Industries, Mr. Upaul Majumdar, General Manager of Soaltee Crowne Plaza, Srijana Jyoti, Chief Branding officer of Syakar Trading Ltd. and Ranjit Acharya, CEO of Prisma Advertising.

“In the previous three years of Glocal Teen Hero, we have come across exceptional teenagers and feel a need to make this platform reach to corners of Nepal so that every teenagers can be empowered and motivated to be the change” said Asish Thakur, Executive Director of Glocal Pvt. Ltd.

Award ceremony of the Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero will be held on 1st of September in the presence of 250+ personalities of Nepal from different walks of life, such as diplomats, politicians, film stars, entrepreneurs, youth leaders and many more.

Application for Glocal Teen Hero this year opens on May 5, 2018. The application is free and can be filled online at www.nepal.glocalteenhero.com. The deadline for the application is July 31, 2018.

2nd Edition of Wai Wai presents Glocal International Teen Conference 2018 to be held in Nepal

Similarly, on 1st of September 2018, Glocal is set to host second edition of Wai Wai presents Glocal International Teen Conference (GITC). GITC is an opportunity for teenagers to authentically address issues that are important to them without having to overcome generational barriers. The conference will showcase the ideas, experience and stories of the teenagers from countries like India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Jamaica, Malawi, Vietnam, Ghana and many more through the series of panel discussion. The panel majors on Entrepreneurship, Empowerment and Socio-Perspective. Also, teenagers shall give a presentation on Entrepreneurship, Empowerment and Socio-Perspective.

The main objective of this conference is to bring the Global Teenagers in a single platform and showcase an example of teenagers who have worked in countries with more difficulties and spread positivity that things are possible with efforts.

It is a platform for knowledge and experience sharing where teenagers can learn about leadership, empowerment and social impact through a participatory and interactive environment with their peers from all over the globe.

The conference will be followed by the Grand Finale celebration of Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero award.