Rebuilding Of Dharahara To Begin This Fiscal: NRA

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) is all set to initiate the reconstruction of historic Dharahara within this fiscal year. The authority is likely to issue an Expression of Interest (EoI) for selecting contractor this week.

May 6, 2018, 3:35 p.m.

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) is all set to initiate the reconstruction of historic Dharahara within this fiscal year. The authority is likely to issue an Expression of Interest (EoI) for selecting contractor this week.

According to the authority, the reconstruction will be carried out by mobilizing funds from the government as well as the general public.

The nine-story tower, built in 1832 by then Prime Minister Bhimsen Thapa, was destroyed in devastating earthquake of April 25, 2015. “We are in the final leg of publishing an EoI for the construction. Domestic as well as international companies can participate in the bidding process,” Raju Man Manandhar, joint secretary at NRA told the Post. The foundation stone of the historic site will be laid within this fiscal year, the NRA said. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who has been rallying behind the reconstruction of the historic tower, is expected to lay the foundation stone. “The reconstruction process will be carried out based on the vision of PM Oli. We will seek funds from the general public for the reconstruction of this historic site,” Manandhar added.

Even as the country has marked the third anniversary of Gorkha Earthquake, there has hardly been any concrete move towards rebuilding the historic sites. Not just Dharahara, but reconstruction efforts of a majority of historic sites, including Kasthamandap and Rani Pokhari, have also been moving at snail’s pace.

The NRA said it would urge the Nepal Telecom (NT), which had earlier pledged Rs 1 billion for the reconstruction of Dharahara, to transfer the fund as soon as the process of selecting contractor would be over. The state-owned telecom giant had backtracked on the project following disagreement with the NRA on certain issues.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the NT had earlier proposed that it would invest around Rs 8 billion and manage the property for 30 years to recover its investment. But the NRA and the Department of Archaeology expressed their reservations over NT’s plan to use the structure for the commercial purpose. As the design of the proposed tower has already been finalised, the NRA said, the construction process would be completed within two years.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lawmakers Accused Of Crime Won’t Face Suspension
May 06, 2018
Newly-Elected President Sherpa Vows To Make ANFA Corruption-Free
May 06, 2018
Minimum Wage To Be Effective From Mid-July
May 05, 2018
Government Stands Bold Against Public Transport Cartel
May 05, 2018
Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2018 Calls For Applications
May 05, 2018

More on News

Lawmakers Accused Of Crime Won’t Face Suspension By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
Minimum Wage To Be Effective From Mid-July By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Government Stands Bold Against Public Transport Cartel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2018 Calls For Applications By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Visiting Indian PM Modi To Receive ‘civic-reception’ In Kathmandu And Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
PM Modi To Arrive Nepal On May 11 For Third Official Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Newly-Elected President Sherpa Vows To Make ANFA Corruption-Free By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2018
12th Meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers In Manila By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2018
Transport Entrepreneurs Backing Syndicate Halt Services Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2018
JICA Earthquake Recovery By A Correspondent May 04, 2018
Ghandi & Associates’ Coveted Founder Speaks About His Past And Nepal’s Future By Alex Bushnell May 04, 2018
Nepal’s Top Lawyer Decries Corruption And Nepotism’s Effects On Investment By Alex Bushnell May 04, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75