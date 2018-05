A high level team led by Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali will be travelling to Janakpur today to assess situation and evaluate preparations for welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. PM Modi will embark on his third visit to Nepal on May 11 from Janakpur.

Chief Minister of Province 2, Lal Babu Raut and provincial ministers will meet Gyawali to brief the minister of foreign affairs regarding preparations and security arrangements for Modi’s visit.

Source: My Republica